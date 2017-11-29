Lincoln Native Celebrates 101 Years

There was another special event Saturday, which, we were sorry to miss. Family and friends met in Golden Corral in Van Buren to help Roy Rich celebrate his reaching the mile-stone of 101 years. The huge crowd attending included his only surviving cousin, Mildred Holland, and her daughter Janet and Jerry Don Reed of Prairie Grove.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.