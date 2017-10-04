Special Belated Birthday To Some
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
I apologize for the omission of this column last week, and a special "I'm sorry" to those who had birthdays; so a belated greeting goes to each of the following: Julie Myers, Thelma Napier, Loyd W. Luginbuel, Nell Johnston, Brittany Lipford, Abagaile Uselton, Lola Bradley, Darryl Sizemore.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.