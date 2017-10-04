Special Belated Birthday To Some

I apologize for the omission of this column last week, and a special "I'm sorry" to those who had birthdays; so a belated greeting goes to each of the following: Julie Myers, Thelma Napier, Loyd W. Luginbuel, Nell Johnston, Brittany Lipford, Abagaile Uselton, Lola Bradley, Darryl Sizemore.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.