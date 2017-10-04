Weekend Events Highlight U.S. 62 Corridor

APPLE FESTIVAL, JUNK AT THE MILL, THE JUNK FEST HAPPENIN’

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Amy Daniels with The Junk Ranch decorates the entrance for the two-day vintage fair that will be held Friday and Saturday in Prairie Grove. Thousands of people are expected to come through Prairie Grove and Lincoln this weekend for the Arkansas Apple Festival, The Junk Ranch and Junk at the Mill.
Happenings this weekend along U.S. 62 traveling west include the 42nd Annual Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln and The Junk Ranch and Junk at the Mill in Prairie Grove.

