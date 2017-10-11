Apple Festival, Junkin' Venues Attract Thousands

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Abbi Lee, 4, of Farmington, enjoys a fresh slice of apple at the Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln. Volunteers under the red and white striped tent at the festival stayed busy peeling, slicing and handing out baskets of free apple slices to visitors.

LINCOLN -- Thousands of people came through the 42nd Arkansas Apple Festival over the weekend, enjoying crafts, food, music and the chance to visit with old friends.