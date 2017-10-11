Wolves Shut Out Berryville 39-0
BALANCED ATTACK SPURS OFFENSE
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
BERRYVILLE -- Lincoln broke into the win column in 4A-1 Conference play in a big way with a 39-0 victory at Berryville Friday.
