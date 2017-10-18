Anonymous Donor Generous To Senior Centers

Recently, a very generous, anonymous donor promised a special donation to be shared by the three Senior Centers, Farmington, Prairie Grove, and Lincoln if each center would match their part with fundraisers. With proceeds from the breakfasts served in the Lincoln center during the Apple Festival, Lincoln more than met their match.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.