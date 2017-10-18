Guidance Comes Within The Boundary Of The Word Of God

After my wife and I returned from Africa, we settled in North Carolina for a while, assessing our future, waiting on the Lord. We took some time for ourselves before resuming ministry. During that hiatus, the Lord said some things to me that were life changing. I've found that the Lord likes to speak in quiet places, not in the middle of busy intersections.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.