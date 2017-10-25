Exchanging Recipes For Good Food

Five ladies met in the Lincoln Library for the October recipe exchange meeting. Several recipe books were displayed, including a Betty Crocker book and one of diabetic recipes. Recipes brought for exchange were read and discussed, and an enjoyable time of sharing stories of cooking (and eating) events were held. The next meeting is planned for Monday, Nov. 13. The event is free for anyone interested in cooking.

