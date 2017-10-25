Fayetteville Slips By Junior Cards
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Trouble began on the opening kickoff of a 28-20 junior high football loss Farmington absorbed against Fayetteville White Thursday, Sept. 28, at Allen Holland Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.