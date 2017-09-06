Cane Hill Museum To Host Plein Air Painting Event
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Historic Cane Hill Museum will host a Plein Air Painting Event on Sept. 15 -17, to be held in conjunction with the 31st annual Historic Cane Hill Harvest Festival. The event is open to all artists of any age and will include a 3-day outdoor paint-out, juried competition, art exhibition and sale.
