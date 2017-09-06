Letting Go Of Anonymity, Listening, Trusting, Following God

Jodi Hendricks

About four years ago I started a group on Facebook to challenge my friends to spend more time with God each day. It started off with just a daily verse, something for them to ponder and draw them closer to God. After about a year, I started writing little blurbs on what that day's verse meant to me which then led to full devotions after about three months. That was three years ago and since then I have attempted to provide a new verse each day, alternating the Old Testament and the New Testament.