Letting Go Of Anonymity, Listening, Trusting, Following God
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
About four years ago I started a group on Facebook to challenge my friends to spend more time with God each day. It started off with just a daily verse, something for them to ponder and draw them closer to God. After about a year, I started writing little blurbs on what that day's verse meant to me which then led to full devotions after about three months. That was three years ago and since then I have attempted to provide a new verse each day, alternating the Old Testament and the New Testament.
