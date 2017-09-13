Farmington Walk To Cure Benefits Diabetes Research

COURTESY PHOTO Beau Lovell has Type 1 diabetes and hopes one day there will be a cure for the disease. His mom, Stephanie, coordinates Saturday’s Farmington Walk To Cure Diabetes.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's annual Walk to Cure Diabetes will celebrate its 13th year on Saturday, Sept. 16, and the community continues to come out to raise money to help find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.