Prairie Grove Planners Deny Requests For Changes
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Planning Commission, at its September meeting, unanimously denied two requests, one to rezone property from agricultural to business and another for a conditional use permit to allow a car lot/auto repair business along Heritage Parkway.
