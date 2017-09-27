Turner Breaks Touchdown As History Repeats
CARDINALS START 1-0 IN 5A WEST
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
FARMINGTON -- History repeated for Farmington head football coach Mike Adams, a History teacher, who inserted fresh legs in junior tailback Reid Turner whose 47-yard touchdown run sealed Friday's win.
