Hawkins Tabbed By Henderson

Shelley Williams Special to the Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior Will Hawkins (center), flanked by his parents Jeff and Beth Hawkins, of Prairie Grove, signed a national letter of intent to play college football for Henderson State, of Arkadelphia, on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Will demonstrated his versatility by playing both center and tackle on the offensive line as well as defensive tackle helping Prairie Grove reach the state 4A quarterfinals for the third straight year in 2017.