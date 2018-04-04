Hawkins Tabbed By Henderson
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Senior offensive lineman Will Hawkins signed a national letter of intent to play college football for Henderson State, of Arkadelphia, on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
