Hawkins Tabbed By Henderson

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Print item

Shelley Williams Special to the Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior Will Hawkins (center), flanked by his parents Jeff and Beth Hawkins, of Prairie Grove, signed a national letter of intent to play college football for Henderson State, of Arkadelphia, on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Will demonstrated his versatility by playing both center and tackle on the offensive line as well as defensive tackle helping Prairie Grove reach the state 4A quarterfinals for the third straight year in 2017.
Zoom

Shelley Williams Special to the Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior Will Hawkins (center), flanked by his parents Jeff and Beth Hawkins, of Prairie Grove, signed a national letter of intent to play college football for Henderson State, of Arkadelphia, on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Will demonstrated his versatility by playing both center and tackle on the offensive line as well as defensive tackle helping Prairie Grove reach the state 4A quarterfinals for the third straight year in 2017.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Senior offensive lineman Will Hawkins signed a national letter of intent to play college football for Henderson State, of Arkadelphia, on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.