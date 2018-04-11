Committee Seeks Wet Status For All Of Prairie Grove
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- A newly formed committee called Historic Prairie Grove Revitalization is seeking to place a local option question on the November election ballot to allow the sale of alcohol within all of Prairie Grove city limits, according to Jerry Coyle, committee chairman.
