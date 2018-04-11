Committee Seeks Wet Status For All Of Prairie Grove

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Print item

COURTESY PHOTO This map shows the dry portion of Prairie Grove city limits, as far as alcohol sales are concerned. The rest of the city is wet. The section is about one square mile and includes the downtown area. A new committee will circulate petitions for signatures to place a question on the ballot to make all of Prairie Grove wet.
Zoom

COURTESY PHOTO This map shows the dry portion of Prairie Grove city limits, as far as alcohol sales are concerned. The rest of the city is wet. The section is about one square mile and includes the downtown area. A new committee will circulate petitions for signatures to place a question on the ballot to make all of Prairie Grove wet.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A newly formed committee called Historic Prairie Grove Revitalization is seeking to place a local option question on the November election ballot to allow the sale of alcohol within all of Prairie Grove city limits, according to Jerry Coyle, committee chairman.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.