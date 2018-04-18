Lincoln Rodeo Set For May 17-19

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jerry Casey, also known as "The Sarge," rodeo clown for the 64th annual Lincoln Rodeo directs traffic during the stick-horse grand entry. Ethan Parker, 2017 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Mister, was about to have a runaway with his stick-horse mount and had to be cautioned not to run over a little cowboy bringing up the rear of the grand entry.
LINCOLN -- This year marks the second year for the Lincoln Rodeo to be held in May. Dates are May 17-19 for 2018, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.

