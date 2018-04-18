Lincoln Rodeo Set For May 17-19
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
LINCOLN -- This year marks the second year for the Lincoln Rodeo to be held in May. Dates are May 17-19 for 2018, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.
