Tournament Of Two Towns

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Prairie Grove High School baseball program hosted the first annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament March 21-23, 2017, at Prairie Grove's Rieff Park. Jarren passed in August of 2016.

FARMINGTON -- When Greenland hosted the second Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament in March, it wasn't the first time the communities of Prairie Grove and Greenland connected over a sporting endeavor.