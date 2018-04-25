Board Hires New Assistant Principal
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Jed Davis of Marion will be the new assistant principal for Prairie Grove High School, beginning July 1. Prairie Grove School Board approved hiring Davis at its April 16 meeting.
