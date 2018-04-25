Board Hires New Assistant Principal

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

COURTESY PHOTO Jed Davis of Marion will be a new assistant principal at Prairie Grove for the 2018-19 school year. He and his wife, Sarah Catherine, have two children, Anderson, 9, and Emerson, 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Jed Davis of Marion will be the new assistant principal for Prairie Grove High School, beginning July 1. Prairie Grove School Board approved hiring Davis at its April 16 meeting.

