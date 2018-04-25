City Seeks Public Input
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln will host a drop-in meeting from 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 1) at the community building on Lincoln Square to get public input on a draft future land use plan and map. Citizens both inside and outside the city limits are invited to view the draft plan, ask questions and make comments about it.
