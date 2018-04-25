City Seeks Public Input

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Juliet Richey with Brooks Landscape Architecture and Planning helps city officials look over a map of Lincoln to see how areas may be used in the future. Future land uses include historic square, mixed use, residential medium density, light industrial. They also identified possible places for trails, sidewalks and street connections. Meeting with Richey are Council members Doug Moore, Mayor Rob Hulse, Doug Hutchens and Johnny Stowers.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Juliet Richey with Brooks Landscape Architecture and Planning helps city officials look over a map of Lincoln to see how areas may be used in the future. Future land uses include historic square, mixed use, residential medium density, light industrial. They also identified possible places for trails, sidewalks and street connections. Meeting with Richey are Council members Doug Moore, Mayor Rob Hulse, Doug Hutchens and Johnny Stowers.

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln will host a drop-in meeting from 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 1) at the community building on Lincoln Square to get public input on a draft future land use plan and map. Citizens both inside and outside the city limits are invited to view the draft plan, ask questions and make comments about it.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.