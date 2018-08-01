Farmington Planners Want All Parking Lots Paved

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mahan Services on Main Street in Farmington is one of at least 16 properties that would be affected by a proposal to require existing businesses on Main Street to pave their parking lots.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mahan Services on Main Street in Farmington is one of at least 16 properties that would be affected by a proposal to require existing businesses on Main Street to pave their parking lots.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission, along with Mayor Ernie Penn, began the formal discussion last week to require all existing businesses along Main Street to pave their parking lots.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.