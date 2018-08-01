Farmington Planners Want All Parking Lots Paved
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission, along with Mayor Ernie Penn, began the formal discussion last week to require all existing businesses along Main Street to pave their parking lots.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.