FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission approved the final plat for Farmington Heights Phase 1 single-family subdivision at its Nov. 26 meeting.

The final plat was approved as long as conditions are met as spelled out by city engineer Chris Brackett, which included a one-year maintenance bond to the city of Farmington for public improvements and an escrow account for sidewalks if construction is delayed until the home is being built.

There was some discussion on when the park for the subdivision would be constructed. Engineer Fergi Fouri with Civil Design Engineers said the developer wanted to wait and install the park after starting Phase 2 of Farmington Heights.

Adjacent land from both developments is dedicated to create one larger park.

Commission member Chad Ball wondered if the developer could at least put in some amenities for the park in Phase 1.

Commissioner Jay Moore agreed, noting he thought it was "fair and appropriate" to go ahead and complete some of the park for people who buy houses in Phase 1.

"We don't know when Phase 2 will be completed," Moore said, adding, "Our concern is for the residents of Farmington. There will be a lot of houses out there and I hate to see 100 houses built and no park."

Fouri said the intent is to start work on Phase 2 in March and he thought the park could be ready in about a year after that.

The commission agreed that seemed acceptable. One of Brackett's conditions is that if the park infrastructure is not built at first, then improvements must be bonded so money is available for the park if the developer does not follow through.

Farmington Heights, Phase 1, is on West Sellers Road and calls for 125 lots on 38.86 acres, with lots ranging in size from .25 acre to .29 acre.

General News on 12/05/2018