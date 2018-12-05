BETHEL GROVE

Community Dinner

Bethel Grove community will have its monthly dinner Friday, Dec. 7, at the community building. James McKinney and the Southern Justice Band will provide music. Dinner is at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

LINCOLN

Christmas on the Square

Christmas on the Square will be 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. The annual community event includes a free Christmas dinner, goodie bags, Santa Claus, pony rides and hay rides. It is sponsored by the city of Lincoln and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. Dinner is provided by the city and Tyson Foods.

FARMINGTON

Christmas Bazaar & Bake Sale

Main Street Baptist Church will have a Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8 at the church, 49 Main St. The public is invited.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Christmas Parade

The city's second Christmas Parade, hosted by 2nd Saturday Trades Day, will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. The parade starts at Rieff Park, goes to Mock, Cleveland, Tippman, Buchanan (or Main Street) and concludes in front of Fat Rolls on Mock Street. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at Fat Rolls for photos and to visit with children after the parade.

Junior Civic League Fundraiser

Prairie Grove Junior Civic League will have a soup/chili/hot dog fundraiser to benefit the school backpack program. It will be 4-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8 in the Chamber building, 306 Buchanan St. Cost is $7 adults, $4 for kids. The League also will accept food donations for the backpacks that are sent home with children on the weekends. Needs include vienna sausages, fruit cups and pudding cups.

Storytime Party

Prairie Grove Public Library, 305 E. Buchanan, will have its Storytime Christmas Party, 10-10:45 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13.

Donuts With Santa

Prairie Grove United Methodist Church, 1401 E. Parks St., will have Donuts with Santa, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the church. The event will include donuts, Santa photos and crafts. Please bring a canned good to help with the local food pantry.

