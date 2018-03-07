Season Opening Loss Holds Promise
YOUNG TIGERS GARNER VALUABLE EXPERIENCE
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove coach Chris Mileham sees light at the end of the tunnel despite a 13-2 spanking at the hands of Siloam Springs in the season opener, Monday, Feb. 26.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.