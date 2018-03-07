State Honors Farmington Alternative Learning Test Scores

COURTESY PHOTO Glenda Bolinger, facilitator for Farmington High School's alternative education program, and Jon Purifoy, school principal, accept an award from the Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas Alternative Education. The ceremony was held at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Lori Lamb, director of the state's Alternative Education, stands to the right.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington High School was one of only four schools in the state to be recognized for its 2017 test scores in English, reading and writing for students in the alternative education program.