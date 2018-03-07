State Trek: Nemesis

FARMINGTON GETS HUNG UP VS. PARKVIEW AGAIN

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Makenna Vanzant absorbs a foul while making a driving layup during Friday's semifinal action versus Little Rock Parkview. For the second consecutive year, Parkview ended Farmington's State 5A girls basketball tournament run by handing the Lady Cardinals a 62-56 loss.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Makenna Vanzant absorbs a foul while making a driving layup during Friday's semifinal action versus Little Rock Parkview. For the second consecutive year, Parkview ended Farmington's State 5A girls basketball tournament run by handing the Lady Cardinals a 62-56 loss.

MAUMELLE -- Two years removed from the 6A ranks, Little Rock Parkview proved to be Farmington's nemesis during the Lady Cardinals' last two trips to the State 5A girls basketball tournament.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.