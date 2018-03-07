State Trek: Nemesis

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Makenna Vanzant absorbs a foul while making a driving layup during Friday's semifinal action versus Little Rock Parkview. For the second consecutive year, Parkview ended Farmington's State 5A girls basketball tournament run by handing the Lady Cardinals a 62-56 loss.

MAUMELLE -- Two years removed from the 6A ranks, Little Rock Parkview proved to be Farmington's nemesis during the Lady Cardinals' last two trips to the State 5A girls basketball tournament.