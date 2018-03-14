House Burns But Family Pet Saved

COURTESY PHOTO Farmington and area firefighters responded to this house fire Saturday on North Double Springs Road in Farmington. No one was home at the time.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington firefighter Andrew Patton saved a family pet Saturday from a house that burned at 81 N. Double Springs Road, according to Chief Mark Cunningham with Farmington Fire Department.

