House Burns But Family Pet Saved

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Print item

COURTESY PHOTO Farmington and area firefighters responded to this house fire Saturday on North Double Springs Road in Farmington. No one was home at the time.
Zoom

COURTESY PHOTO Farmington and area firefighters responded to this house fire Saturday on North Double Springs Road in Farmington. No one was home at the time.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington firefighter Andrew Patton saved a family pet Saturday from a house that burned at 81 N. Double Springs Road, according to Chief Mark Cunningham with Farmington Fire Department.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.