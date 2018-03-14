Principles Of Base Running

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove High School Principal Ron Bond (right) instructs sophomore base-runner Sydney Lowery to take an extra base while Huntsville's infield tries to locate the ball. Bond was coaching first in the absence of head coach Brandy Carte. Lowery hit a short pop-up that was not fielded and bounced off the catcher in the field of play. The hit was ruled fair and she safely reached second base putting herself in position to score on Kelsey Pickett's 2-RBI double. The Lady Tigers defeated Huntsville 11-0 Friday.