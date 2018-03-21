Prairie Grove Lake Ready For Fishing Again
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Prairie Grove Lake will open for fishing on Friday, April 5. Hours for fishing will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
