Change Of Venue For Championship Game

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington head softball coach Randy Osnes (left) and assistant Steve Morgan walk off the field after the Lady Cardinals secured the school's first wins in 5A State tournament play this weekend. Farmington got victories over Magnolia (5-4) Thursday, Paragould (7-0) Friday, and De Queen (8-3) Saturday, to land the Lady Cardinals in Saturday's State 5A championship game to be played at 10 a.m. at the Benton High School Sports Complex, 1800 Benton Parkway, in Benton.