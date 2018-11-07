First Baptist Started From A Tent Revival

Farmington First Baptist Church was organized Oct. 3, 1948, following a tent revival on the lot between Phillips' Grocery and the Church of Christ on Main Street, according to a church history provided by Janie Steele of Farmington. Steele, who recently passed away at the age of 78, was a charter member of the church.

