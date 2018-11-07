First Baptist Started From A Tent Revival
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Farmington First Baptist Church was organized Oct. 3, 1948, following a tent revival on the lot between Phillips' Grocery and the Church of Christ on Main Street, according to a church history provided by Janie Steele of Farmington. Steele, who recently passed away at the age of 78, was a charter member of the church.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.