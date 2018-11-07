Offense Clicks As Teams Enter Playoffs

LINCOLN AT HAMBURG, PG AT LONOKE FRIDAY

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove sophomore Cade Grant (No. 1) breaks a 45-yard touchdown run that helped the Tigers surge ahead, 28-20, in the second quarter Friday. Lincoln rallied in the second half and won 59-48 to break a 19-game losing streak to the Tigers.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove sophomore Cade Grant (No. 1) breaks a 45-yard touchdown run that helped the Tigers surge ahead, 28-20, in the second quarter Friday. Lincoln rallied in the second half and won 59-48 to break a 19-game losing streak to the Tigers.

LINCOLN -- As Lincoln celebrated its first win over Prairie Grove in 20 games Friday, Don Harrison became only the second coach to guide the Wolves into the playoffs twice.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.