Offense Clicks As Teams Enter Playoffs

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove sophomore Cade Grant (No. 1) breaks a 45-yard touchdown run that helped the Tigers surge ahead, 28-20, in the second quarter Friday. Lincoln rallied in the second half and won 59-48 to break a 19-game losing streak to the Tigers.

LINCOLN -- As Lincoln celebrated its first win over Prairie Grove in 20 games Friday, Don Harrison became only the second coach to guide the Wolves into the playoffs twice.