Offensive Showcase

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior wide receiver Sterling Morphis fought off an attempted tackle by a Prairie Grove Tiger latching onto his hand as he crossed the goal line with a 27-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter Friday. Morphis caught 7 passes for 172 yards as the Wolves knocked off Prairie Grove, 59-48, to earn the third playoff seed from the 4A-1 Conference. Lincoln finished the regular season 8-2 overall and 5-2 in conference.