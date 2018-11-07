Wolves Roll With PG Punches

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior quarterback Caleb Lloyd, chased out of the pocket by Prairie Grove defensive end James Millwood, scrambled for 19 yards on this play. Lloyd was recently named to the "watch list" for Farm Bureau Insurance 4A offensive player of the year. He completed 24-of-31 passes for 386 yards and 4 touchdowns with no interceptions and ran 13 times for 87 yards and 3 touchdowns Friday to lead the Wolves past Prairie Grove, 59-48.