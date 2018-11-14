The following winners from west Washington County have been announced in competitions at the Arkansas State Fair.

Market Breed Hogs Showmanship: Chloie Thomas of Farmington, junior division.

Open Beef: Jillian Emerson of Prairie Grove, champion Hereford female.

Junior Beef: Jillian Emerson of Prairie Grove, champion Hereford female.

Market Lambs: Addison Harlow of Prairie Grove, reserve champion and Division 4 champion; Joshua Stettmeier of Farmington, Division 1 reserve champion.

Lamb Skill-a-Thon: Nick Pohlman of Prairie Grove, first place senior division.

Commercial Sheep Showmanship: Addison Harlow, first place senior division.

Junior Commercial Sheep: Levi Weaver of Hogeye, champion yearling ewe.

Open Breeding Sheep: Brinley Dobbs of Lincoln, AOB wool ewe reserve champion; Levi Weaver of Hogeye, Hampshire ewe, reserve champion, and Southdown ewe reserve champion.

Market Steers: Whitney Walker of Prairie Grove, reserve champion.

