The annual Myers family reunion, hosted by Charlie and Carol Pitts of Siloam Springs, had more than 40 relatives attending, young and old, raging in age from two years old to 95. Though it was cool, it was clear enough for a beautiful day, and the food, fun and frolic was enjoyed for another good memory producing event.

Many family members were unable to attend because of the youngsters' ball games, church activities, and others working.

The drive to Siloam was so enjoyable, with the many trees turning to reds and yellows. One huge maple we saw was so full of bright yellow leaves it was awe inspiring, and the contrasting Arkansas pines, added the interesting color.

To describe it all:

"Trees"

I think that I shall never see

A poem lovely as a tree,

A tree whose hungry mouth is prest

Against the earth's sweet flowing breast;

A tree that looks at God all day,

And lifts her leafy arms to pray;

A tree that may in summer wear

A nest of robins in her hair;

Upon whose bosom snow has lain;

Who intimately lives with ran.

Poems are made by fools like me,

But only God can make a tree.

-Joyce Kilmer

My sentiment exactly,

Yes, it's fall, and hunting season, so some humor.

The teacher said. "Who can name the seasons?" One little girl said, "I can." The teacher said, "Alice."

Standing straight and tall, Alice said "Winter, Springs, Summer, Fall, buck and doe"

Happy birthday to Deby Bailey, Don Griscom, Teresa Pitts.

Happy anniversary to Chris and Kim Brock.

Happy years, all!

