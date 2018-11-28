MIKE ECKELS NWA NEWSPAPERS Pioneer Beau Tomblin (No. 25) pulls down a rebound in the mists of a crowd of Lincoln junior Wolves and Pioneers players during the Gentry versus Lincoln JV Wolfpack basketball contest which was part of the Nov. 19 Turkey Shoot Basketball tournament in the gym at Lincoln High School.

LINCOLN -- The Gentry Pioneers, like the Lady Pioneers, traveled south to participate in the first annual Turkey Shoot Basketball tournament in the main gym at Lincoln High School Nov. 19-21. In one of the most intense games of the tournament, the Pioneers managed to pull off a win for a third place finish.

First up was the Lincoln Wolfpack Junior Varsity team in a late night contest Nov. 19.

The Pioneers quickly gained control of the first half of the contest leaving the Wolfpack in its wake 39-20 at the half time break. By the end of the final 16 minutes contest, the Pioneers took the first round win 69-42 over a young Lincoln Wolfpack team. Gentry advances to the semi-final round in the winners bracket.

Leading the drive for the Pioneers was Cory Hockenberry with 16 followed by Blake Wilkinson with 15 and Dylan Kilgore with nine.

In the next round played Nov. 20, the Gentry Pioneers squared off with the Elkins Elks for a chance to play in the champions round the following day.

Gentry was unable to gain ground on Elkins in the second half handing the Elkins the win 63-39 sending the Elks to the Championship round. The Gentry Pioneers faced Future School of Fort Smith in the third place round on Nov. 21.

The Rockets kept it close for the remainder of the game but the Gentry Pioneers managed to hold on to claim victory and a third place finish in Lincoln Turkey Shoot Basketball tournament.

Sports on 11/28/2018