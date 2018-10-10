School Board Decides To Use Arvest Building After All

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After looking at several options on what to do with the former Arvest Bank building in downtown Prairie Grove, the School Board agreed the best path forward financially for the school district will be to keep the building and use it for administration offices and as space for technology and other school staff.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.