With Strategic Plan In Place, Time For Action

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Teresa Ray with Focused on F.A.C.T.S. (Fueling Advantage by Challenging Talent for Success) talks with city leaders about their final strategy planning report.

FARMINGTON -- City leaders have finished their strategic planning process to guide them for the next 5-10 years and the upcoming steps will be to take action on some of the items in the plan, consultant Teresa Ray said in handing over copies of the city's Strategic Planning Report Summary.