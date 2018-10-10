With Strategic Plan In Place, Time For Action
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
FARMINGTON -- City leaders have finished their strategic planning process to guide them for the next 5-10 years and the upcoming steps will be to take action on some of the items in the plan, consultant Teresa Ray said in handing over copies of the city's Strategic Planning Report Summary.
