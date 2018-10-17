Lady Tigers Pull Off 4-Set Thriller
PRAIRIE GROVE GAINS MOMENTUM GOING INTO DISTRICT
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Lady Tigers volleyball team picked up momentum going into this week's district tournament by winning two matches in the last week of the regular season.
