MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Junior High football players, Chase Brown (left) and Devonte Donovan, celebrate a touchdown catch scored by Donovan on a 15-yard pass from Myles Harvey that pulled the junior Cardinals within a touchdown with 5:36 to go in the fourth. Farmington couldn't overtake Springdale Central and lost 27-20 on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at Allen Holland Field.