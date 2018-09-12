Cards Put Crunch On Lions

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Drew Sturgeon elevates to catch this 2-point conversion pass from quarterback Eric Hill. The Cardinals overwhelmed Gravette by a score of 40-2 Friday at Allen Holland Field.

FARMINGTON -- Two swings on decisive plays in the first half loomed large during Farmington's 40-2 drubbing of former 4A-1 conference foe, Gravette, in nonconference football Friday at Allen Holland Field.