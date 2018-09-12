Cards Put Crunch On Lions
FARMINGTON DOMINATES GRAVETTE, 40-2
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Two swings on decisive plays in the first half loomed large during Farmington's 40-2 drubbing of former 4A-1 conference foe, Gravette, in nonconference football Friday at Allen Holland Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.