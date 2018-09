MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Cade Grant broke up this Dardanelle pass. The Tigers were beaten 35-17 by the Sandlizards Friday leaving Prairie Grove still searching for its first football win of the 2018 season.

By Mark Humphrey

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.