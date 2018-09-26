Roll, Tigers, Roll
PG SURGES BEYOND GREEN FOREST
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Green Forest, the newest member of the 4A-1 Conference, found the going tough at Prairie Grove which handed the visitors a 63-0 setback in their first league game Friday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.