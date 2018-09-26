Roll, Tigers, Roll

PG SURGES BEYOND GREEN FOREST

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove junior Graham Guenther scoops up a blocked punt, which he returned 8 yards for a touchdown during Friday's 63-0 win by the Tigers over conference newcomer Green Forest.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Green Forest, the newest member of the 4A-1 Conference, found the going tough at Prairie Grove which handed the visitors a 63-0 setback in their first league game Friday.

