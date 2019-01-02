Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion For the Record Religion Community Special Sections
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Cardinal Boys Declaw Panthers SEVEN GAMES IN NINE DAYS SHARPEN SKILLS by Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER | January 2, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Austin Shelley powers in a layup against Huntsville on Dec. 6, 2018. Shelley's 6-foot-7 frame demands attention from opponents defending the post. His size became a factor during a stretch when the Cardinals played seven games in nine days.

FARMINGTON -- Free throw shooting down the stretch proved decisive on the heels of a 3-point barrage in the third quarter as Farmington pulled away from Siloam Springs, 58-52, on Dec. 1.

Farmington led 25-23 at the half then used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to outscore Siloam Springs 16-7 in the period. The Cardinals were boosted by a pair of 3-pointers in the third from Jayden Whitmore.

Coming into the week Farmington had only one game under its belt, a 65-56, road win over 7A Van Buren on Nov. 19. The Cardinals then played an NBA-like schedule beginning with a 48-33 loss on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Huntsville. On Thursday, Nov. 29, Farmington traveled to Pottsville sustaining a 62-46 loss at the hands of the Apaches. The Cardinals lost a close game, 41-38, to Greene County Tech on Friday, Nov. 30, before taking on Siloam Springs.

Thompson felt his team solved the Panthers' 3-2 zone in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals broke through Siloam Springs' press-drawing fouls which resulted in a parade to the free throw line. The Cardinals connected on 22 of 25 free throws led by Will Pridmore, who was 12-for-12 and scored 24 points.

"We're a little like a running football team. We need to play with a lead and we need to set everything up off the post," said Farmington coach Beau Thompson, whose team played seven games in a nine day stretch. "Just like a running team needs to set everything up off the run, then run a play-action pass. I don't mind us shooting a three, but we need to shoot it inside-out."

Siloam Springs forced Farmington to play from behind in each of the first two quarters as the lead see-sawed back and forth in the first half. The Panthers took an early 10-6 lead on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Drew Vachon and Jacob Wakefield's 3-pointer.

Farmington managed to tie the game at 14-all going into the second quarter only to fall behind again, 19-14, on a basket by Murphy Perkins. Farmington rallied with an 11-4 run getting a 3-pointer by Whitmore and a 6-of-6 free throw performance by Pridmore, a feat he would replicate in the fourth.

Siloam Springs pulled within two, at 47-45, with 5:15 elapsed in the fourth using a 5-0 mini run on Karson Clement's trey and Perkins' layup off a steal. Farmington held off the Panthers by making all 7 free throw attempts in the last 2:14 of the fourth quarter.

FARMINGTON 58, SILOAM SPRINGS 52

Siloam Springs^14^9^7^22^--^52

Farmington^14^11^16^17^--^58

Siloam Springs (2-1): Jacob Wakefield 13, Karson Clement 10, Drew Vachon 7, Jordan Stewart 7, Landon Ward 6, Murphy Perkins 5, Jackson Norberg 2, Carson Wleklinski 2.

Farmington (2-3): Will Pridmore 24, Jayden Whitmore 12, Jaylen Montez 8, Danny Valenzuela 7, Tony Mayo 3, Jackson McKinley 2, Tyler Vollmer 2.

Farmington vs. Pea Ridge

Pea Ridge^4^9^8^7^--^28

Farmington^11^7^17^18^--^53

Pea Ridge (): Nick Coble 15, Mikey Mahoney 11, Hayden Holtgrewe 9, Carson Rhine 6, Kobe Rose, 5, Sheppard 3, Denver Yates 2, Wes Wales 2.

Farmington (3-2): Will Pridmore 9-13 1-2 19, Jayden Whitmore 3-5 2-2 8, Logan Landwahr 2-2 0-0 6, Jackson Mckinley 1-3 1-2 4, Danny Valenzuela 1-5 0-0 2, Jaylen Montez 1-8 0-0 2, Tony Mayo 1-1 0-0 2, Austin Shelley 0-2 0-0 0, Tyler Vollmer 0-1 0-0 0.

Sports on 01/02/2019

Print Headline: Cardinal Boys Declaw Panthers

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT