Chris Carter

Chris Carter, 54, of Prairie Grove, Ark., died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. She was born March 13, 1964, in Red Wing, Minn., to James and Betty Kay Floen.

She is survived by three children and four grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Westfield Chapel Funeral Home of Springdale, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Amy Louise Fetters

Amy Louise Fetters, 35, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was born Nov. 5, 1983, in Fayetteville, the daughter of Michael Joe and Mary Lou (Boyd) Cook.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Elaine Boyd and Pete and Helen Cook.

Survivors include her husband, John Edward Fetters; her three children, Trinity Reann Cook, Daylon Robert Fetters and Riley Marvin Fetters; her mother, Mary Lou Derby; her father, Michael Joe Cook and wife, Sherry; her mother-in-law, Janine Denise Burres; her siblings Jackie Dale Kidd and wife Brenda, Kimberly Elaine Kidd and husband Tim Hendricks, Robert Douglas Kidd and wife Cindi and Rebecca Jo Wilkin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Irene Hamilton

Shirley Irene Hamilton, 86, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born June 22, 1932, in Harrisburg, Ore., the only daughter of Vern and Audrey (Herbert) Smith.

She met her husband, Merrel Hamilton, in Oregon, and were married in 1950. They raised two children, Charlotte and Steve. In 1962 the family relocated to Arkansas, purchasing a 40-acre farm in Farmington where she resided for the remainder of her life, farming with cattle and poultry. She loved horses, her home state of Oregon, gardening, her flower beds, her pets, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was famous for her crocheted afghans and Christmas stockings, which she gifted as wedding presents and for the birth of a child. She was dear to the hearts of many and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrel U. Hamilton.

Survivors include one son, Steve Hamilton of Artesia, N.M.; one daughter, Charlotte Prince and husband Bob of Farmington; one granddaughter, Robin Prince of San Francisco, Calif.; one grandson, Wade Prince of Prairie Grove, Ark.

The family will received friends from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at the Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, with the funeral service following at 10 a.m. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery and no graveside service was held.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Willard Walker Hospice.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Alta Aleen Pierce Jones

Alta Aleen Pierce Jones, 76, of Farmington, Ark., went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

She was born for the first time on Sept. 27, 1942, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the daughter of Dale and Elza (Nellis) Pierce, and in 1954 she was born again. She had 76 years here on earth to serve her Lord. She asked Jesus to forgive her of all the sins she committed in her life and save her.

She enjoyed seeing God's handy work and was blessed to see many of His wonders. She enjoyed the beautiful blooms. Friends and family were a blessing to her.

She had two children and four grandchildren, including her daughter Jennifer Sager and son-in-law Scott Sager; her son, Bryan Jones and daughter-in-law Stacy Jones; two granddaughters, Kendra (Sager) Sours and Delaney Jones; and two grandsons, Dillon Jones and Tad Sours.

It was her desire that you would choose Jesus as your Savior as she did.

In lieu of flowers she requests donations be made to Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 69 Neal St., Farmington, AR 72730.

Memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Farmington. Friends and family gathered to reminisce of times they had together.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prarie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Tammy Mae Matthews

Tammy Mae Matthews, 57, of Lincoln, Ark., died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. She was born Sept. 27, 1961, in Fayetteville, Ark. to Troy and Susie Luther.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital in memory of Tammy Mae Matthews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Westfield Chapel Funeral Home of Springdale, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Gene Wilson

Thomas Gene Wilson, 80, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Jan. 6, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born Nov. 13, 1938, in Fayetteville, the son of John P. and Oleta Martin Wilson.

He served his country in the Air Force from March 5, 1957, to March 3, 1961, during the Vietnam era. He worked at Shipley Baking Company for 20 years, and then went on to work for the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville for 16 years. During his life he enjoyed his family and friends, square dancing, raising cattle, and trips to the beach.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rhoda Lee Wilson and Martha Ward Preston; and one brother, William Ingram Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie C. Wilson; one daughter, Teresia and husband Shane of Lincoln; two sons, Thomas E. and wife Freda of Fayetteville and William J. and wife Michelle of Prairie Grove, Ark.; two sisters, Nora Heath of Prairie Grove and Priscilla Watson of Keller, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other family, friends, and loved ones.

A celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

